May 19, 2017

TEXAS LEGISLATURE CLEARS ROAD FOR UBER AND LYFT TO RETURN TO AUSTIN: “On Wednesday, the state Senate overwhelmingly approved House Bill 100 on second and third readings, sending the statewide ride-hailing regulations to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk for his signature. If Abbott signs it, as he is expected to do, the new law will preempt regulations City Council passed in December 2015 that both Uber and Lyft deemed too restrictive on transportation network companies such as themselves. Both claimed they found particularly onerous the fingerprint background check requirement for drivers.”

(H/T: Iowahawk.)