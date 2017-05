IN THE MAIL: Fluent Forever: How to Learn Any Language Fast and Never Forget It.

Plus, today only at Amazon: Dyson Air Multiplier AM08 Pedestal Fan, 51% off.

And, also today only: Husqvarna 961450023 HU700H Honda 160cc 3-in-1 Rear Wheel Drive Hi-Wheel Mower in 22-Inch Deck, 28% off.

Also, Rubbermaid Commercial FGTHO550 Stainless Steel Oven Monitoring Thermometer, $5.50.

And, remember, Amazon has brand new Lightning Deals updated every hour. Get them before they’re gone!