May 17, 2017

TWEET TRUTHFULLY, GET SACKED: “Reporter and multimedia editor Andy Ngo was sacked [by his student newspaper, the Portland State Vanguard] for simply tweeting a video of a Muslim student characterizing his religion on an interfaith panel at Portland State University. In the video an unnamed Muslim student explains how under Islamic Law being a non-believer or infidel is not an option…Just another example of universities punishing those who dare expose uncomfortable truths.”

Gentlemen, you can’t expose uncomfortable truths here — this is a university!

Portland State’s tuition is $23,010 for Oregon resident students, and $39,525 for those out-of-state. Parents and students, choose where to spend your money wisely.