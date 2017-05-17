May 17, 2017

SO IF YOU’RE UNHAPPY WITH WHAT’S GOING ON, AND HOW THE MEDIA IS GOING AFTER TRUMP, WHAT DO YOU DO? You can push back against the media, of course. But otherwise the most useful thing for most folks is probably to pick a house race in a close district and work on it. If there’s a Dem majority in 2018, they’ll probably try to impeach Trump, which would be a disaster for the country no matter how it turns out. Helpfully, the Democrats at Swingleft.org have identified some close races. Even if you don’t live close to the district, you can make phone calls or donate.