May 17, 2017

CHANGE MORE OF THE SAME: Twitter co-founder Biz Stone returns to the company as other top staffers flee.

Stone posted his return to the social media company in a Medium post on Tuesday, writing that he’ll be “filling the ‘Biz-shaped hole'” he left there. “My top focus will be to guide the company culture, that energy, that feeling,” Stone wrote, adding: “You might even say the job description includes being Biz Stone.”

Culture, energy, and feeling don’t seem to be what Twitter is lacking.