May 16, 2017

FAKE NEWS: “By the way, it’s double hearsay, since we’re asked not only to believe what Comey wrote but the unnamed individuals who told the NYT about the memo. The NYT has not seen a copy of the memo.”

Hey, Lois Lerner — who executed a corrupt scheme to target Obama’s political enemies with federal power, remember — got off scot-free due to “prosecutorial discretion.” How’s this different, except, you know, for the lack of a corrupt scheme to target political enemies with federal power?