May 16, 2017

CHARLIE MARTIN: Should We Trust the Trump/Russia Coverage? “The upshot of it all is that the Washington Post and New York Times have been wrong so often that they’ve become inherently unbelievable. Almost everyone remembers the story of the little boy who cried wolf. What happens if the legacy press actually gets a story that is adequately sourced and points to real malfeasance? Will anyone believe them? Should anyone believe them?”

That’s a problem. Flashback: Perhaps we should require reading “The Boy Who Cried Wolf” in journalism schools.