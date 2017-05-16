May 16, 2017

THE TEA PARTY WAS DEMONIZED FOR FAR LESS: The “Resistance” Moves Towards Violence and Intimidation as Key Tactic. Yeah, the Tea Party cleaned up after its opponents, it didn’t clean their clocks.

Early in Obama’s first term, completely peaceful Tea Party protests happened around the country. The liberal media routinely denounced the Tea Party as dangerous and hostile. Since the night of Trump’s election, the left has been engaging in protests which often look more like riots. Windows have been smashed, people have been punched and the media sits by ignoring the whole thing. In 2010, Tea Party protesters showed up at town hall meetings to protest the passage of Obamacare. Again, the media called them racist and dangerous. Now leftists are showing up at town halls, but the media coverage is vastly different.

To the media, and the Democrats — but I repeat myself — it’s only “dangerous” when the normals hit the streets. Democratic Party interest groups have violence privilege. “While all of this is unfolding, no one on the left is calling for calm. Quite the opposite, actually. The Huffington Post, one of the most influential publications on the left is demanding more.”

Well, whatever comes after the Tea Party on the right won’t be as polite. The media and the Democrats — and quite a few Republicans — have seen to that.