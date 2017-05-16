May 16, 2017

BEND OVER TO SATISFY A FEW DOZEN LOUDMOUTH STUDENTS, AND WRECK YOUR UNIVERSITY AS THOUSANDS OF OTHERS REFUSE TO COME: Mizzou likely to cut hundreds of positions amid expected 7 percent enrollment drop. The normals don’t turn out and protest. They just quietly take their business, and money, and respect, elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the interim chancellor says Mizzou’s problem is that it needs to become “more forward-looking.” Well, I look forward to them concentrating on their educational mission and brushing “social justice” yammerers aside, but I rather doubt that’s what she meant.