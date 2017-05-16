May 16, 2017

REMEMBER, THIS “DEEP STATE” TALK IS JUST A PARANOID MYTH: Why the FBI might wage “war” on Trump — and how they would actually do it. “’The FBI is a tribal organization,’ Ben Wittes, a senior fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution, tells me. ‘You screw with the FBI, you screw with the institution of the FBI, and … a lot of people are gonna be angry.’”

Maybe it’s a mistake to give so much unaccountable power to “tribal” organizations who wage vendettas over institutional interest.

