May 16, 2017

WINNERS & LOSERS: Morgan Stanley Is Predicting Sears Will Die Soon, Making This Rival a Huge Winner.

After Sears CEO Eddie Lampert went on yet another blog-post rant on Monday, this time aimed at one of the dying retailer’s vendors, the company’s shares plunged as much as 14%. And on Sunday, Morgan Stanley wrote casually about the possibility of a Sears bankruptcy in 2017.

“[Sears] one- and two-year credit default swaps imply the market is pricing a high profitability of default over the next 12 to 24 months,” Morgan Stanley said in a note. “If Sears files for bankruptcy this year and subsequently liquidates, JCP could be a major beneficiary.”

That’s right, Morgan Stanley is already predicting who will come out the big winner from a likely Sears Chapter 11 filing and possible liquidation, and it’s J.C. Penney. That surely comes as a slight relief to J.C. Penney, whose stock has also been declining after posting a disastrous first quarter. Last year, after a 33-year hiatus, J.C Penney started selling home appliances again, making its business prepared to benefit should Sears die.