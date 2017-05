NEWS YOU CAN USE: Reminder: The United States Code is not the law. “The law that is actually enacted by Congress and signed by the president can be found in the Statutes at Large, a giant chronological compilation of everything Congress has enacted, with subsequent amendments and repeals. The United States Code is a helpful edited collection that tries to reflect what the Statutes at Large actually add up to, but it is ‘prima facie’ evidence of law, not the law itself.”