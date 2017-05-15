May 15, 2017

AND MORNING JOE KNOWS THIS HOW? ‘Morning Joe’ hosts: Conway secretly hates Trump.

“This is a woman, by the way, who came on our show during the campaign and would shill for Trump in extensive fashion and then she would get off the air, the camera would be turned off, the microphone would be taken off and she would say ‘bleeech I need to take a shower,’ because she disliked her candidate so much,” Brzezinski said.

“‘I have to take a shower because it feels so dirty to be saying what I’m saying,’” she continued, mockingly quoting Conway. “I guess she’s just used to it now.”

Scarborough backed her up, adding that Conway began referring to Trump as her “client” after the release of the infamous “Access Hollywood” tapes showing Trump speaking lewdly about kissing and groping women without their consent.

“‘I’m just doing this for the money, I’ll be off this soon,’” he said, imitating Conway. “I don’t know that she ever said, ‘I’m doing this for the money,’ but this is just my summer vacation, my summer in Europe. And basically, I’m gonna get through this.”