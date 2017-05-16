May 16, 2017

AND IT WILL HAVE PASSENGERS ANGRY: Trump’s expected widening of laptop ban has European airlines worried.

Alain Bauer, president of the CNAPS, a French regulator of private-sector security agents, including those checking baggage and passengers in France’s airports, predicted “chaotic” scenes initially if the ban was instituted.

“Imagine the number of people who carry their laptops and tablets onto planes — not just adults, but also children,” he said.

Bauer added that the ban would slow passage through security checks as people try to negotiate a way of keeping their laptops.