May 15, 2017

VITAMIN D UPDATE: Researchers find lactose intolerance related to low vitamin D levels. “The researchers found those who had a gene associated with lactose intolerance (called LCT) consumed lower amounts of dairy products than those without that variation. The lactose intolerant also had lower levels of vitamin D in their blood – unsurprisingly, since dairy products are fortified with vitamin D, and most people don’t get enough of this vitamin from the sun or from other foods.” So if you’re lactose-intolerant, you need to make extra efforts to get enough vitamin D.