May 15, 2017

FLY THE OVERLY FRIENDLY SKIES: United Airlines’ Cockpit Door Access Info May Have Been Made Public.

United Airlines has learned that some cockpit door access information may have been made public, the airline said in a statement. However, the airline says it has a protocol in place that ensures the cockpits on its flights remain secure.

“The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority and United utilizes a number of measures to keep our flight decks secure beyond door access information,” United spokeswoman Maddie King said in an emailed statement.

“In the interim this protocol ensures our cockpits remain secure.”

A bulletin obtained by CNN sent to the airline’s pilots warns them that “flight deck access procedures may have been compromised.”