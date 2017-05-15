May 15, 2017

OF COURSE NOT; HE’S TRYING TO GET INTO BED WITH ERDOGAN: Putin says Russia sees no need to arm Syrian Kurds.

“Unlike other countries we are not announcing any arms deliveries to Kurdish formations,” said Putin, who was speaking in Beijing. “We don’t believe we need to start such work.” Putin said the fact that the Kurds were engaged in the fight against Islamic State militants meant it made sense to maintain working contacts with them however “even if it’s only to avoid (accidental) clashes.”

The Kurds are the most powerful anti-ISIS force on the ground, but Turkey considers them terrorists.