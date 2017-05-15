May 15, 2017

THEY’D BETTER BE: Ryan: ‘Planets are aligned’ on tax reform.

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) on Sunday said Congress is likely to pass a major overhaul of the tax code by the end of the year, but cautioned that Republicans “don’t want to put an artificial deadline” on reform.

“We don’t want to put an artificial deadline on tax reform because we want to get it right,” Ryan told radio host John Catsimatidis. “So this is really a plan for 2017, and we are convinced that we can get this done in 2017 so that the economy can really start to take off.”

“It’s a long time in coming, but all the planets are aligned, meaning you have the House, the Senate and the White House all working on this plan together to make sure we get comprehensive tax reform,” he added.

Ryan’s comments echoed those of the White House, which has also vowed to implement tax reform this year. The Trump administration released a one-page outline of its tax plan last month, calling for dramatic cuts to both personal income and business taxes.