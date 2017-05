PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

● Fat shaming can lead to a host of health problems.

—Headline, CBS News, January 31st.

● CBS Crew Mock Trump as Fat Over Ice Cream Taste: ‘He’s a Very Big Guy’

—Headline, NewsBusters, today.

If only there was real news out of Washington this week for the networks to cover, rather than wasting the viewers’ time with filler padding out a slow news cycle.