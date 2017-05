I SHOUTED OUT WHO KILLED THE KENNEDYS, WHEN AFTER ALL IT WAS YOU AND ME AND TRUMP: What? Bob Schieffer Sees ‘Parallels’ to Kennedy Assassination in Comey Firing.

When even Chris Cillizza has figured out that “Donald Trump is turning* liberals into conspiracy theorists,”it might be time to dial things back a notch.

Or not.

* I know, I know. But still, give him credit for noticing.