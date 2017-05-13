May 13, 2017

NOBODY TELL NOTORIOUS ROBOPHOBE MATTHEW YGLESIAS: Fred Reed on Sexbots. “In the documentary, the short-haired reporteress talked to an ugly anti-sexbot crusader woman who said testily that using sexbots “objectified women.” (To me it sounded more like womanizing objects, but never mind.) These two dragons continued to the effect that sex was about intimacy and closeness and bonding. I wondered how they knew. But understand: They weren’t worried about competition. Oh no. They wanted to preserve intimacy and bonding. They were worried about those poor miserable men. Uh…yeah. In modern America I see no sign that women are concerned about masculine misery, and indeed that most of them rather like the idea. . . . Finally, it might be worth keeping in mind that a rich vein of hypocrisy underlies the prissy female horror at men coupling with electrically-heated plastic. As many studies have shown, women watch porn too, and buy vibrators, objectifying men, or at least part of one.”

That’s different, that’s Female Empowerment.