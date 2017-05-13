May 13, 2017

THEY TOLD ME IF TRUMP WERE ELECTED, SECRET POLICE WOULD ROOT OUT IMPROPER THOUGHTS ON CAMPUS. AND THEY WERE RIGHT! U of Arizona is Hiring ‘Social Justice Advocates’ to Police Fellow Students for ‘Bias Incidents.’

“Bias” isn’t actually a crime, you know, and “policing” speech looks a lot like a conspiracy to deprive people of their civil rights, which is both a felony and a source of civil damage actions. If the right had as well-developed a legal infrastructure as the left, there would already be lawsuits and criminal prosecutions along these lines. There probably still will be, eventually.