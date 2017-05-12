May 12, 2017

FAKE NEWS: Rod Rosenstein Says He is Not Resigning and Never Threatened To.

Rod Rosenstein is not resigning and has never threatened to do so. The final definitive account came from the Deputy Attorney General’s own mouth. Liz McKernan, a Senior Online News Producer at Sinclair Broadcast Group, managed corner Rosenstein in Washington and managed to pry the answers out of him as he walked down a hallway.

“No I’m not quitting,” said Rosenstein.

When pressed about whether he threatened to quit, Rosenstein responded “no.”