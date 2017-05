WELL, ONE OF MY FRIENDS SEEMS SMITTEN WITH HER NEW PICKUP TRUCK, SO WHY NOT? Will We Fall In Love With The Sex Robots That Are Definitely Heading Our Way?

My own thoughts on the uncanny-valley problem is that it could be overcome by sex robots modeled on anime characters. Which would seem to fit the target market pretty well, too.

(And to the reader who “requested” a sex robot story in the comments, you’re welcome.)