THE PERILS OF “AVOCADO HAND:” “There’s a hidden danger lurking in your produce section – though it doesn’t become dangerous until you take it home. That danger is your precious avocado and your attempt to slice it open (i.e. holding it in your hand while trying to take out the pit with a knife may not be the safest bet).”

Cut away from yourselves, people. Though I suspect InstaPundit readers mostly know that.