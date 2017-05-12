May 12, 2017

GOOD: Trump signs order launching voter fraud investigation.

President Trump on Thursday signed an executive order establishing an “election integrity” commission to investigate voter fraud.

The commission will be chaired by Vice President Mike Pence, and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach will serve as vice chair, the White House announced during Thursday’s press briefing.

It will “study the registration and voting processes used in Federal elections” as well as “fraudulent voter registrations and fraudulent voting,” the order says.

Lawmakers from both parties will be on the commission, which will be tasked with studying practices and policies “that undermine the American people’s confidence in the integrity of the voting processes used in Federal elections,” according to the text of the executive order.