TICK-TOCK:

Significant and worthwhile tax reform might get voters excited enough for the GOP to beat the historical norm and keep the House next year. But based on the record so far this year, I’ve been working under the assumption that the norm holds and the House returns to the Democrats.

Unless things change, the GOP is going to look back on 2017-2019 as a wasted opportunity, which is exactly opposite of how Democrats remember 2009-2011.