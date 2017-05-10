«
»

May 10, 2017

PERSPECTIVE: Mexico’s drug-war death toll in 2016 reportedly exceeded murder levels in many countries mired in war.

With nearly 23,000 intentional homicides in 2016, Mexico’s murder tally was second only to war-torn Syria’s 60,000, said Antonio Sampaio, one of the authors of the International Institute for Strategic Studies’ “Armed Conflict Survey 2017.”

The report deals a blow to to President Enrique Peña Nieto’s efforts to end Mexico’s deadly drug war, which has dragged on for more than a decade.

Iraq had roughly 17,000 murders, while Afghanistan had 16,000 last year, Sampaio added, noting that Mexico’s militarized drug battle increasingly resembles an armed conflict.

Good lord.

Posted by Stephen Green at 8:38 am