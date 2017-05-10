May 10, 2017

CHANGE: South Korea’s Moon Jae-in sworn in vowing to address North.

South Korea’s new President Moon Jae-in has been sworn in, vowing to address the economy and relations with the North in his first speech as president.

He said that he would even be willing to visit Pyongyang under the right circumstances.

Mr Moon took his oath of office in Seoul’s National Assembly building a day after his decisive win.

The former human rights lawyer and son of North Korean refugees is known for his liberal views.