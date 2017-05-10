May 10, 2017

MARK BAUERLEIN: No Guilt This Time. “Which brings us back to Donald Trump. Why do people hate him so? Because he won’t accept this appointed condition. He has no white guilt. He doesn’t feel any male guilt, either, or American guilt or Christian guilt. He talks about the United States with uncritical approval—’America First’—and that’s a thought crime in the eyes of liberals.”

He rejects their assumed position of moral and intellectual supremacy. Which is both fair, and painful, because that position has always been a lie.