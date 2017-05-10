May 10, 2017

CNN PLAYS “NAME THAT PARTY!:” Seattle mayor Ed Murray drops re-election bid amid sexual abuse claim scandal.

The mayor was accused in a lawsuit by Delvonn Heckard, now 46, who said the mayor “repeatedly raped” him when he was a 15-year-old boy and the mayor was 32. Heckard says Murray, now 62, also paid him for sexual acts.

The lawsuit also alleges that Heckard was not the only child abused by the mayor. “On at least one occasion, D.H. was at Mr. Murray’s home when another apparently under aged boy was at the apartment. D.H. was of the understanding that Mr. Murray was having sex with the other boy for money at the same time,” the complaint reads.