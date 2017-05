HOW QUICKLY WILL THE DNC-MSM MEMORY HOLE THIS STATISTIC? Comey: 15 Percent of Terror Cases Came as Refugees.

Flashback: Former President Obama, who believed that America could always “absorb” another terror attack, “frequently remind[ed] his staff that terrorism takes far fewer lives in America than handguns, car accidents, and falls in bathtubs do,” as his stenographer Jeffrey Goldberg chillingly noted last year.