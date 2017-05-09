May 9, 2017

OBAMA WASTING NO TIME SETTLING INTO THE HECTORING JIMMY CARTER PHASE OF HIS POST-PRESIDENCY:

● Obama now lecturing America on food waste and eating meat, gets fact-checked by his former chef.

● Barack Obama Jets to Milan to Deliver Climate Change Speech, says there that Climate Change ‘Created by Man’ and ‘Can Be Solved.

● Crucial for Americans to Resist ‘Hate,’ Obama Says in Rare Address.

That last item is pretty rich coming from a guy who before his last State of the Union address, met with a rapper who featured an illustration of a gang posing with a recently murdered judge in front of the White House on his then-most recent album.