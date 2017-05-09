May 9, 2017

SHOCK-JOCK POLS: Democrats are projecting competence by swearing.

Noah Rothman:

A New York Magazine profile of obvious 2020 hopeful Kirsten Gillibrand featured the esteemed gentlewoman from New York unleashing cascade of profanity upon her interlocutor. Her interview included “one ‘f***,’ two ‘f***ings,’ one ‘bulls***,’” and a variety of other lesser but equally crude expletives, according to Politico’s Alex Caton. At a public event, while sitting across from several former speechwriters for Barack Obama, California Senator Kamala Harris (another likely 2020 candidate) castigated Representative Raul Labrador for claiming that Americans do not die for want of health insurance. “What the f*** is that?” she remarked. Her audience roared and ate it up.

Republicans “don’t give a s*** about people,” barked newly elected Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez in an attack on the GOP’s approach to health-care reform. Perez employed similarly salty language to attack the Trump White House’s spending proposals. “They call it a skinny budget,” he said. “I call it a sh***y budget.” Representative Beto O’Rourke can often be seen weaving the occasional “s***” into stump speeches as he prepares to challenge Senator Ted Cruz. “Mr. President: If there was a wiretap at Trump Tower, that means a fed judge found probable cause of crime which means you are in deep s***,” tweeted Representative Ted Lieu, whose garment-rending online persona has attracted a devoted following of hysterical liberals.

Once is sui generis. Twice is a coincidence. Forty-seven times is a campaign.