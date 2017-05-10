May 10, 2017

MEGAN MCARDLE ON FRANCE’S UNSETTLED POLITICAL STATE:

The deeper issue is the fact that French voters were forced into the position of voting for a far-right nationalist or “God no, not that!”

Depressed turnout and record support for the National Front suggest that something real has happened in French politics, something that should worry the establishment. Even if the party never makes it to the presidency, it may be able to play spoiler in future second rounds, effectively forcing the choice of president back to the first round of the elections.

But it seems very possible that presidents who make it into office that way could find themselves without the political capital that comes from winning an election because a majority of voters wanted you, or at least, wanted your side of the political spectrum. Those who gain office simply by being somewhat less horrifying than the alternative may find it hard to amass the popular support, and legislative majorities, they need to get anything done. Becoming the “can’t lose” candidate could thus very easily turn out to be a no-win proposition.