May 10, 2017

BRENDAN O’NEILL ON FACEBOOK: “One minute Labour is wanging on about food banks and the rise of hunger in 21st-century Britain and the next it is promising to ban junk-food ads during X Factor and Hollyoaks. This is a party that can’t decide if the plebs are starving creatures in need of a middle-class pat to the head or burger-stuffed blimps who have no self-control and thus must be protected from ads showing chips and Coke; tragic people who need our tears or slovenly lumps who must be saved from themselves. ‘Wait, should we pity the poor or hate them?’ — the dilemma of the modern-day Labourite.”