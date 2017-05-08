May 8, 2017

KURT SCHLICHTER: For Fussy Liberals, It’s Always Apocalypse Right Now.

So, off we go to the Numbskull Olympics. Taking the gold for Freestyle Idiocy is California Democrat Senator Kamala Harris, who is incredibly stupid even for a California Democrat senator. She tweeted that 129 million people are going to lose their health insurance and presumably die. This is surprising, both because the 129 million figure is so insanely dumb that merely seeing that figure drops the reader’s IQ into freefall, and also because Kamala somehow managed to count past 10 without taking her shoes off.

Kamala also announced, without citation, that health care is “a right for all.” Those of us familiar with the Constitution are confused, since that document is entirely free of any such right, nor of any other right to force others to toil to provide you with things you want for free. What is in there are the rights to speak freely and petition, but Kamala discovered a footnote that says those enumerated rights don’t apply to citizens who dare doubt the other great Mystery Right, the penumbraed and emanated right to freely kill babies. And don’t bother asking about the Second Amendment either; sophisticated folk like Kamala aren’t restrained from indulging their limitless appetite for petty oppression by the express enumeration of rights.