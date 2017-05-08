May 8, 2017
FINGERS CROSSED: A North Korean Nuclear EMP Attack? … Unlikely.
Considering the physics behind EMP and the status of North Korea’s nuclear program to date, doomsday headlines in the press regarding the North’s potential EMP threat are grossly overstated.[4] North Korea’s nuclear tests have not yet demonstrated sufficient yield to cause damage to large areas through EMP. Moreover, with only a limited arsenal, it would not make sense for the North Koreans to conduct nuclear tests simply to develop EMP weapons.
But enough Iranian cash might just make it worth Pyongyang’s while.