May 7, 2017

SCIENTIFIC AMERICAN MORPHED INTO A STALIN APOLOGIA SO SLOWLY, I HARDLY EVEN NOTICED:

Perhaps it’s those legendary Russian hackers again — and if I were Scientific American, I’d run pretty hard with that theory. Because otherwise, somebody’s layers and layers of fact checkers and editors are really falling down on the job.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 8:44 pm