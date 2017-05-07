May 7, 2017

SCIENTIFIC AMERICAN MORPHED INTO A STALIN APOLOGIA SO SLOWLY, I HARDLY EVEN NOTICED:

Ladies & gentlemen, I give you “Anthropology in Practice” from The Scientific American. https://t.co/jWbIjz3aCa pic.twitter.com/WFgHP6JE4Z — Charles Murray (@charlesmurray) May 5, 2017

Perhaps it’s those legendary Russian hackers again — and if I were Scientific American, I’d run pretty hard with that theory. Because otherwise, somebody’s layers and layers of fact checkers and editors are really falling down on the job.