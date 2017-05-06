May 6, 2017

FASTER, PLEASE: FDA approves first new drug to treat ALS in 20 Years.

“This is the first new treatment approved by the FDA for ALS in many years, and we are pleased that people with ALS will now have an additional option,” he said.

It’s in fact the first new drug approved for ALs since 1995, when riluzole, sold under the brand name Rilutek, was approved.

Radicava is given in the form of an intravenous infusion, with two weeks of daily treatments followed by a two week break.

Tests on a very small group of 137 patients showed those who got the drug had slower declines compared to those who did not.

It comes at a price. Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America says the drug will cost more than $1,000 per infusion.

“If taken annually for 12 months or 13 cycles, according to the dosing and administration in the label, the cost before government discounts, will be $145,524,” the company said.