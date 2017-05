OLD AND BUSTED: “Democracy Dies in Darkness.” “Like firefighters who run into a fire, journalists run towards a story.”

New hotness: Washington Post Reporter Warns Journalists To Avoid Tucker Carlson’s ‘Dunk Tank.’

But of course. Given Carlson’s nightly ability to demolish leftwing shibboleths and those who claim to believe them, as William F. Buckley quipped when asked why Bobby Kennedy was declining repeated requests to appear on Firing Line, “Why does baloney reject the grinder?”