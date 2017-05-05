May 5, 2017

CHEATING? Uber Faces Federal Criminal Probe Over ‘Greyball’ Software.

Uber has said it used the technology to evade government officials seeking to identify and block Uber drivers in cities where the company faced regulatory challenges. The program, which Uber called Greyball, showed officials dummy versions of the app with fake cars trawling the streets.

The company said in March it would stop the practice of targeting government officials following media reports and a New York Times story that exposed the practice.

The investigation, described as in its early stages, is focused on how Uber used the software, according to the person with knowledge of the matter. A federal grand jury recently sent Uber a subpoena requesting records related to the software, this person said.