May 4, 2017

BEGUN, THE BEER WARS HAVE: Craft Beer Bars Cutting Off Wicked Weed, Other AB InBev-Owned Breweries.

Falling Rock Taphouse, Euclid Hall, the Crafty Fox, Walter’s 303 Pizzeria and Publik House and First Draft Taproom — all respected Denver craft beer bars — also said they will stop serving Wicked Weed and other AB-owned brands.

“We will not be purchasing any more Wicked Weed beers to be sold at Freshcraft,” says Jason Forgy, who owns Freshcraft with his two brothers. “We do have a few kegs that we have already purchased squirreled away that we will tap and sell however. This is a difficult decision for myself, my brothers and our management team. The people from Wicked Weed have been great to work with and we truly wish them the best. They also have made some pretty great beer and I would think that they will continue to do so.

“We made the decision not to financially support AB InBev several years ago and this acquisition has not changed our position,” Forgy continues. “We believe that where the money that we spend when purchasing beer goes is important. We have and will continue to focus on supporting independent craft brewers.”

“AB does not need our money. We are happy for the founders of Wicked Weed, but will not support AB,” adds Drew Watson, co-owner of Hops & Pie, which will tap six remaining kegs of Wicked Weed, but none after that.