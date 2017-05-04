May 4, 2017

RETAIL BLUES: Why the Retail Crisis Could Be Coming to American Groceries.

The article lists five forces creating challenges for grocers, but I’ll give you a sixth.

My wife and I switched to online ordering almost as soon as it became available. What we no longer spend on impulse purchases must cost our local grocer hundreds and hundreds of dollars a year — just on my one small family. And many of those impulse buys would have been high-margin treats for our boys, who are locked out of the online shopping experience.