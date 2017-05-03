May 3, 2017

VIDEO: THE UNBELIEVABLE FULL-ALBUM SGT. PEPPER/STAR WARS MASH-UP. “To cleanse the palate, one of the two or three greatest achievements in the history of the Internet. At long last, we’ve reached the pop-culture Singularity. And it was worth the wait. They did the whole farking album. The whole album.”

In other Beatles news, finally, the Beatles are getting their own Sirius-XM channel in a couple of weeks. Considering the surviving Beatles (and Yoko, who controls John’s estate) seem to license their product with an eyedropper (see also: lack of a non-bootleg version of Let It Be on DVD), I wonder how torturous the negotiations were to make this happen.