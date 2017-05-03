May 3, 2017

SO #WOKE IT’S STUPID: New York Times and Entertainment Weekly Contributor and Film Reviewer Blasts Murder on the Orient Express Remake For Not Featuring Any… Asians.

Near the beginning of All the President’s Men, Robert Redford, playing a very green Bob Woodward, asks Jack Warden, playing crusty but midlevel Washington Post editor Harry Rosenfeld, who is Nixon aide Chuck Colson. Warden’s character responds, “Sit down. You know I’m glad you asked me that question. The reason I’m glad you asked me is because if you had asked Simons or Bradlee they woulda said, ‘You know we’re gonna have to fire this schmuck at once because he’s so dumb.’”



Evidently, such sherpas no longer exist to aid tyro journalists at major metropolitan outposts of the DNC-MSM.