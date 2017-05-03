May 3, 2017

THAT MEANS IT’S WORKING: Ouster Of Molina Family May Be Bad For Insurer’s 1M Obamacare Patients.

The surprise ouster of the top two executives at family-run Molina Healthcare could bring to an end the commitment the insurer has had to the individual business under the Affordable Care Act.

About 9% of all Americans enrolled in the ACA’s public marketplaces are enrolled in Molina health plans, and departing chief executive Dr. J. Mario Molina was outspoken for the business, most recently chastising Congress and the Donald Trump White House for not funding cost-sharing reductions for ACA patients.

“In light of the Company’s disappointing financial performance, the Board has determined to change leadership in order to drive profitability through operational improvements,” said Dale B. Wolf, a board director who was named non-executive Chairman of the Board on Tuesday.