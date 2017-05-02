May 2, 2017

BILL NYE, THE AIRBRUSH GUY? Did Bill Nye Censor Himself Because Of Transgender Ideology?

Nye’s evolution on the subject of biological sex is roughly in line with that of standard progressive gender ideology, which is hardly surprising—Nye has become something of a progressive spokesman. What is shocking, however, is that Nye or someone else appears to have gone back and censored the episode of “Bill Nye the Science Guy” that featured the original chromosome segment.

On Netflix’s collection of episodes of “Bill Nye,” the 23rd episode, entitled “Probability,” is identical to that which originally aired in 1996—except that the segment on sex and chromosomes has been excised completely. The episode offers no explanation whatsoever. The show simply moves from the segment immediately prior the deleted clip to the segment immediately following it.