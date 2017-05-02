May 2, 2017

ANN ALTHOUSE REACTS TO CIVIL WAR HISTORIANS REACTING TO TRUMP: “Experts rely on this word so much these days. It makes me suspect that they intimidate and discipline each other into toeing a party line. Why don’t these experts perform their expertise for the people when they are invited to speak in a general forum like the BBC? It’s especially bad when you add moral opprobrium. Here, the message was, the experts all agree, so you should just adopt our conclusion, because it’s what we say. But on top of that there’s this dire warning: And if you don’t accept our consensus, you’re going to look like a racist. One of the reasons Trump won was because he offered the common people liberation from that kind of bullying from the elite.”