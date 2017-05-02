May 2, 2017

BUT THE NARRATIVE! From Czechia with Love.

Russian intelligence, supported by its propaganda machine, is going to great lengths to claim that Trump is tied to Moscow. Russian propaganda outlets such as Sputnik released stories about Page’s visit to Moscow and views on American foreign policy. Moreover, while Russian maneuvers with Page are being exposed, Putin is unrelenting in his efforts to paint Trump as a Kremlin asset.

Sputnik released another story alleging a Trump-Putin connection, this time a purported state visit in April with President Trump by Czech President Milos Zeman, known to the U.S. intelligence community as Putin’s mouthpiece. Czech analysts call him Putin’s Trojan Horse. The White House has never confirmed any visit by Zeman, but Russian propaganda outlets began reporting on a “substantive agenda” of the meeting as soon as Zeman announced it. Raising questions about whether the visit was in the bilateral interests of the Czech Republic and the United States or Vladimir Putin’s sole interest.

A recent filing under the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA) by lobbying firm SPG may help answer the question. The firm identified itself to the U.S. Department of Justice as an agent of the Czech Republic to facilitate the state visit of President Zeman.

Shockingly, the Czech Republic denies the existence of any such agreement with SPG.